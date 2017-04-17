Zaidi writes to government again for VVPAT funds

In Picture, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi In Picture, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi has written another letter to the government seeking funds to expedite the purchase of paper trail machines before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail or VVPAT machines produce a printout of the vote cast using EVMs, which can be shown to the voter to dispel any doubts. This printout is then deposited in a box and can be used to resolve any dispute regarding the election. In 2013, the Supreme Court had ordered the Election Commission to implement the VVPAT system in a phased manner, and the commission had committed to having it in place by the time of the 2019 general elections.

As first reported by The Indian Express on March 19, the EC has been writing to the Law Ministry (its parent ministry) for funds to purchase approximately 16 lakh VVPAT machines, for which it needs Rs 3,100 crore. The commission has sent at least 10 reminders to the government since June 2014. Last year, Zaidi had even sent an SOS of sorts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his attention to the funds needed for the machines.

Opposition parties also criticised the delay on the government’s part in releasing money in

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now