Bollywood actor ‘molestation’ case: Offender may be put on no-fly list after investigation, says MoS Jayant Sinha

Jayant Sinha, MoS Civil Aviation (Twitter/ Jayant sinha) Jayant Sinha, MoS Civil Aviation (Twitter/ Jayant sinha)

As the row over alleged molestation of a national award-winning teenage actor on a flight intensifies, MoS Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Sunday urged the actor to cooperate with Air Vistara so that the airline could put the male passenger on a no-fly list if he is found guilty, ANI reported.

The incident came to light when the Bollywood teenage actor narrated her ordeal on Instagram via a ‘live’ video. In a series of Instagram stories, she alleged that she was harassed by a male passenger who touched her back and neck with his foot.

Recently, India introduced the no-fly list in its aviation sector. It is compiled and executed by the Director General of Civil aviation (DGCA).

The incident has garnered a stern reaction from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, former CM Omar Abdullah, National Commission for Women, Maharashtra State Commission for Women including the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

READ | Bollywood teenage actor molested on Air Vistara flight, airline says inquiry underway

After landing at the Mumbai airport, the Bollywood actor took to Instagram and said, “I just landed, the whole irony of this that I yelled… and this is not done… this is not how you should be treated or made to feel… this is terrible. This is how they will take care of girls? No one will help us if we don’t decide to help ourselves and that is the worst thing.”

A case has been registered under Section 354 and POCSO Act as the actor is a minor, and the Maharashtra Police has recorded a statement of the teenager. She also claimed that the Vistara inflight staff did not come to her aid. “The lights were dimmed, so it was even worse. It continued for another 5-10 minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck,” she said.

“So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my 2-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it,” she wrote sharing a picture of the man’s foot resting on her arm-rest.

“We have submitted an initial incident report to the DGCA, and have also submitted all necessary details to the Police. Members of our senior management have flown to Mumbai to meet her and assist in the investigation process,” said Air Vistara on the alleged molestation.

Earlier, Vistara chief strategy and commercial officer Sanjiv Kapoor condemned the incident and insisted that the airline has zero tolerance for such behaviour.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe said a criminal offence should be registered against the male passenger and he should be asked to apologise for the indecent behaviour. “Those travelling by airlines usually work in good positions in companies. If the owners of such companies do not take suitable action against such employees their conduct will never change,” Gorhe said.

The airline, which apologised to the actor for her unnerving experience, in a tweet assured of an investigation and that ‘it does not tolerate such behaviour’. Clarifying its stance on the actor’s claim of no assistance from the airline staff, Vistara said, “Crew only became aware of something amiss during the final descent when they were seated for landing.”

Meanwhile, MSCW has also called for an investigation into the airline staff’s behaviour and not helping the actor. “The incident is shameful. MSCW will direct DGCA to conduct an inquiry into the matter. We will inquire into the steps taken by Vistara to address the complaint. There should be an inquiry about why the cabin crew did not help her. We have directed the Mumbai Police to look into the matter immediately. It is sad that none of the co-passengers came ahead to help her. We are with her, and will ensure she gets justice,” MSCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App