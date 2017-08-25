Yuva Sena Aaditya Thackeray meets civic chief

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray met Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Thursday with a list of suggestions, including his long-standing demand to keep shops and rooftop restaurants open all night. He also proposed converting seven recreation grounds to football grounds.

Thackeray said he has proposed setting up an initiative for start-ups to offer urban planning solutions to the civic body. Leader of the house and Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav, who also attended the hour-long meeting, said they have also asked for better preparedness for disaster situations in the suburbs of Ghatkopar keeping in mind the recent building collapse. “The nearest fire station is in Vikhroli and to ensure that help arrives sooner, we have suggested that a mini fire engine be kept in Ghatkopar,” he said.

