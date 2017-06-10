Yuva Morcha worker’s Facebook post, condemning attack on party office hours before it happened, goes viral

Kerala: Petrol bomb hurled at BJP Thiruvananthapuram district committee office. (Source: ANI) Kerala: Petrol bomb hurled at BJP Thiruvananthapuram district committee office. (Source: ANI)

In what could be a major embarrassment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a Yuva Morcha leader apparently condemned a petrol bomb attack on the party’s Thiruvananthapuram office on the social media hours before the actual incident took place, triggering speculation that the attack was planned and executed by the saffron party itself.

According to a report in Asianet Newsable, the Morcha leader Jayadev Hareendran Nair had put out three Facebook posts on Wednesday (8.01 am, 5.01 pm and 6.31 pm) condemning the attack on the BJP office. However, the actual attack reportedly occurred between 8.30 pm and 9 pm.

Nair’s post, still available on Facebook, was widely trolled across social media and has gone viral as well. In one of the trolls, a user asks the Morcha worker why he didn’t wait for two more hours. The worker answers, “I am not a mere follower who would wait till the actual attack took place, Bowdhik Pramukha, Bowdhik Pramukh.”

In response to the post, CPM district secretary Anavur Nagappan targeted the BJP saying that Nair, who is a close associate of former state president V Muraleedharan was aware of the incident beforehand. He further said that the Morcha leader’s post was an attempt to divert people’s attention from the attack on CPM leader Sitaram Yechuri, who escaped unhurt after a group of persons tried to manhandle him at the AKG Bhavan in New Delhi.

The BJP also staged a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Thiruvananthapuram district protesting the attack, which according to the party was carried out by the CPM workers.

