Andhra Pradesh: YSR president’s outburst at Collector draws widespread condemnation

YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. (Express Photo) YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. (Express Photo)

The outburst of YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy at Krishna District Collector Babu Ahamed has drawn widespread condemnation from various sections of the society. A criminal case was registered against Jaganmohan at Nandigama police station after the incident. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday led the attack on Jagan saying such outbursts were unwarranted. The AP IAS Officers Association, at an emergency meeting, strongly denounced the Leader of Opposition’s behaviour and condemned the “attempt made to degrade the institution of Collector and District Magistrate”.

The YSRC chief created a scene at the government area hospital in Nandigama on Tuesday evening where he went to console passengers injured in the bus accident. Jagan alleged that everyone from the police to the Collector were corrupt. The Nandigama Hospital Development Committee leader Vasireddy Satyanarayana Prasad filed a complaint against Jagan over the incident and accordingly a case has been registered. YSRC leaders K P Saradhi, S Udayabbanu, Jogi Ramesh and others were also named as accused in the case.

“Those who spent a lot of time in central jail are unable to forget it. So they keep on reciting its name night and day. They don’t know when they will go back to central jail but threaten to send others to jail,” the Chief Minister said at a public meeting, referring to Jagan’s 16-month stay in Hyderabad’s Chanchalguda jail as an undertrial prisoner. Chandrababu appreciated the Collector saying he is an able officer who won many awards at national level for his IT initiatives. “It was improper (on part of Jagan) to accuse everyone of corruption,” he said.

The IAS Association president Ashwini Kumar Parida told reporters after their meeting that it was unfortunate that the Opposition leader spoke in such an intemperate manner. “I have never come across such an incident in 37-years of my career. Elected representatives and officials should work together and everyone should respect the democratic institutions,” he observed. The Association demanded firm action against the accused, Parida added.