YSR Congress writes to DGP seeking security for Jagan yatra

The YSR Congress on Thursday wrote a letter to the Andhra Pradesh DGP (in charge) about its leader Y S Jaganmohan Reddy’s 70-day-long padayatra (foot march) across the state beginning November 6 and wanted necessary security arrangements be made for the “Z-category protectee”.

The DGP and Deputy Chief Minister (Home) had been stressing that prior permission was mandatory for undertaking any such yatra.

However, the YSRC said N Chandrababu Naidu, as the then leader of opposition, did not obtain any prior permission when he undertook a similar foot march in 2012-13.

Jaganmohan Reddy, who is also the leader of opposition in the Andhta Pradesh Legislative Assembly, had announced that he would undertake the ‘Praja Sankalpa’ padayatra “to reach out to the unreached and interact with over two crore people” of the state.

In his letter to the state police chief, Jaganmohan Reddy’s private secretary P Krishna Mohan Reddy stated the yatra would commence from RK Valley (Idupulapaya) in Kadapa district and culminate at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district, covering a distance of around 3,000 kms across the 13 districts.

“This padayatra will be spanning over a period of seven months approximately, with regular night halts at an interval of 15 to 16 km every day. You may be aware that YS Jaganmohan Reddy is a ‘Z’ category protectee, hence, I request that necessary security arrangements are to be made,” he wrote.

During the yatra, YSRC MPs, MLCs, MLAs and other leaders would be accompanying Jaganmohan Reddy who would interact with different sections of people.

“Detailed route plan in a district would be given to the district police by the district incharges of YSRCP. This is for favour of information and necessary action,” the YSRC leader stated.

