 YSR Congress to boycott AP House over defection of MLAs to TDP

The YSR Congress on Wednesday submitted a petition to Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao seeking disqualification of its Rampachodavaram MLA V Rajeswari who defected to the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) four days ago.

The principal opposition party also reiterated its demand for disqualification of 20 other MLAs who switched sides to the TDP since February 2016 and decided to boycott the Assembly in protest against the defections. A delegation of YSRC MLAs comprising P Ramakrishna Reddy, Kona Raghupati and others met the Speaker in the Assembly today and asserted that they would not attend the proceedings till the defected legislators are disqualified as per the Constitution.

“We requested the Speaker once again to act against the YSRC MLAs who crossed over to the TDP. We have been requesting this for the last 16 months. We have decided to boycott the Assembly in protest against the defections,” Reddy and Raghupati told reporters.

They also castigated the ruling TDP for inducting four defectors in the state council of ministers in a “brazen violation of the Constitution”. “If Chandrababu Naidu has guts, he should make the defected MLAs resign from their posts and seek fresh mandate,” the YSR Congress leaders said.

