‘I am open to suggestions from everyone’, says YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said, “I request feedback from party members, press, public and academia. Please give me your suggestions.” Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said, “I request feedback from party members, press, public and academia. Please give me your suggestions.”

After setting the poll agenda with the Navaratnaalu promises during YCP plenary, the YSR Congress on Monday sounded the poll bugle by introducing the 60 day campaign blitzkrieg to its office bearers and elected representatives. The newly coined party campaign message: “YSR Gurthuga, Jagananna ki Thoduga” (In YSR’s memory, together with Jagan) was unveiled during the meet which was attended by 200 party representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said, “I request feedback from party members, press, public and academia. Please give me your suggestions.” He further stated that the 60 day campaign will focus on three campaign formats namely Navaratnaala Sabhalu (party Assembly Constituency level meetings), YSR Kutumbham (door-to-door membership drive across the state) and Vijaya Shankaraavam (Jaganmohan Reddy’s district level meetings).

“We will take our Navaratnaalu to each citizen of the state and highlight Chandrababu Naidu’s failure in delivering basic governance,” he added. “We will take our Navaratnaalu to each citizen of the state and highlight Chandrababu Naidu’s failure in delivering basic governance,” he added.

In the Navaratnaala Sabhalu campaign format, party meeting for all members/workers at Assembly Constituencies will be held where party cadres will undergo detailed training on the navratnalu promises made in the plenary. In the YSR Kutumbham format, a door-to-door membership drive across the state will be organised that will connect at least one member from each household to the YSRCP family. And, in the last campaign format Vijaya Shankaraavam, party president Jaganmohan Reddy will personally visit each district and engage with party members in a comprehensive manner.

Reddy also affirmed that YSR Congress Party’s army is ready for the upcoming elections to save the state of Andhra Pradesh and will leave no stone unturned in reaching out to every household in the state. “We will take our Navaratnaalu to each citizen of the state and highlight Chandrababu Naidu’s failure in delivering basic governance,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd