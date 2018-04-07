YSRCP MPs on indefinite fast over special status for Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress MPs outside Andhra Bhawan in New Delhi (Source: ANI/Twitter) YSR Congress MPs outside Andhra Bhawan in New Delhi (Source: ANI/Twitter)

YSR Congress Party MPs are sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at the Andhra Bhawan in New Delhi demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Five MPs of the party resigned from the Lok Sabha on Friday, citing the Centre’s “failure” in acting on the issue.

“People believed us that we will fight for Special Category Status. If we still stick to our posts, it would be like cheating them. So we decided to quit and put pressure on the central government through our strike,” YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy told news agency PTI on Friday at the Andhra Pradesh Bhawan. “Telugu Desam Party members are going on mocking our efforts, but we do not want certificates from them, we are doing this for the people,” he added.

Also read | YSRC MPs quit over Modi govt’s ‘failure’ to grant special status for Andhra

The five MPs who had resigned from the Lok Sabha are Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli, Y V Subba Reddy, P V Midhun Reddy, Y S Avinash Reddy and Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Velagapalli said, “YSRCP has given notices for no-confidence motion 12 times and not even once it was taken up for discussion.”

In the second half of the budget session, from March 5 to April 6, the Lok Sabha recorded 4 per cent productivity and the Rajya Sabha 8 per cent. Both Houses were adjourned sine die on Friday.

Also read | Monsoon comes early as Budget Session ends in total washout

TDP MPs, meanwhile, staged a protest in Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s chambers last evening. They wereremoved by security marshalls later in the evening. TDP MP Murali Mohan Maganti was taken to RML Hospital after he complained of giddiness, according to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s media cell.

On TDP MPs not offering their resignations over the matter, YSRCP MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said, “It is their decision whether to resign or not…People are watching their actions and will respond to it accordingly.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd