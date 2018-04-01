YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy outlines fresh protest plan for Andhra Pradesh special status

Jagan said that if all 25 MPs from Andhra Pradesh quit en masse, the pressure on the Centre would be immense (File Photo) Jagan said that if all 25 MPs from Andhra Pradesh quit en masse, the pressure on the Centre would be immense (File Photo)

Stepping up the agitation on the demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that his party MPs would quit on the last day of the Parliament session, and sit on an indefinite hunger strike at Andhra Bhavan to mount pressure on the Centre.

“Our MPs will resign on the last day of the budget session and march to Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi, where they will sit on an indefinite fast demanding special status. Across the state, there will be relay hunger strikes by students at their university campuses and Assembly constituencies by party cadre, youths other sections along with state party leaders,” Jagan said while, addressing a gathering as part of the Paraja Sankalpa Yatra here on Saturday.

Jagan said that if all 25 MPs from Andhra Pradesh quit en masse, the pressure on the Centre would be immense, but CM N Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to save his skin by asking his MPs to stay away from resignations.

“Across Andhra Pradesh, there will be relay hunger strikes by students in university campuses and Assembly constituencies by party cadres, youth and other sections,” Jagan said, addressing a public meeting near Guntur as part of his padyatra.

