YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hits out at Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu over capital plan

Leader of Opposition and YSR Congress leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that the land pooling policy was heavily tilted in favour of Singapore companies and his coterie and that the state was forcing farmers to part with multi-crop lands for a pittance.

Jagan alleged that the state government had been resorting to vindictive activities against those who are not willing to part with their land. Addressing people at Nidamarru in West Godavari district, he said the Chief Minister has repeatedly changed stance on the model for the new capital and it is doubtful if he has a master plan at all.

“Everything is temporary for Chandrababu Naidu. Even after three years, people do not know how the secretariat would look or how the capital city would be. He has sanctioned Rs 650 crore for the temporary secretariat at the rate of Rs 10,000 per square feet. This is exorbitant and is aimed at benefiting his coterie and Singapore companies. But, when it comes to paying compensation to farmers for their multi-crop lands, he becomes tight-fisted. His government is steeped in corruption and involved in many scams, including those in capital area region,” Jagan said.

The YSR Congress leader added: “We are not against development, but we oppose such nefarious, anti-people policies. We shall highlight the grievances and bring them to the limelight. We will see to it that adequate compensation for land is paid and will stand by you in the fight against injustice.”

