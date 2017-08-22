Jaganmohan Reddy not a role model for youth: CM Chandrababu Naidu

YRSC chief Jaganmohan Reddy and CM Chandrababu Naidu. (File) YRSC chief Jaganmohan Reddy and CM Chandrababu Naidu. (File)

Days after YSRC leader Jaganmohan Reddy made an implicit reference to state Chief Minister Chandrababdu Naidu saying people like him should be shot dead, Naidu took a jibe at Reddy on Tuesday and said such a person should not be a role model for youth. “You saw how opposition leader Jagan spoke about me. That should not be role model for youth,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. Chandrababu Naidu also issued notice to two YSR congress MLAs in a cricket betting case saying that law will take it’s own course.

While addressing a crowd at poll-bound town Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh earlier this month, Jaganmohan Reddy was quoted as saying by ANI, “A person like Chandrababu Naidu should be shot in public for his double speak and unending deeds of corruption.”

As the state is going for a by-election in the Nandyal Assembly constituency on Wednesday, YSRC president YS Jaganmohan Reddy had said, “The Nandyal by-election is not about making a person an MLA. It is a vote against the three-year misrule of Chandrababu Naidu. This is a precursor to the 2019 elections.”

“It’s a referendum on the corrupt and inept TDP rule,” he added.

TDP has been losing out on Nandyal seat for the past three general elections. Being the ruling government, the party has promised various developmental schemes for Nandyal. The chief minister also campaigned twice in Nandyal before the election was announced, while YRSC chief extensively campaigned for 13 days. YSRC has only made the by-election a high-stakes game said, senior TDP leader and minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy . “A party president touring one single constituency for 13 days hasn’t happened before. He only made this election a significant one,” he added.

This by-poll election results will be a step ahead for either parties to tune it’s strategy for 2019. If the ruling Telugu Desam Party loses, it will be seen as an “anti-establishment” vote. If it wins, the opposition YSR Congress will take it as a harbinger for its race for power in 2019.

