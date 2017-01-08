YouTube video of youth ‘harassing girls’ in CP goes viral, police start probe

After molestation incidents reported in Delhi and Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve, a “prank” video posted on YouTube has emerged in which a youth tries to kiss girls in Connaught Place area. The video, which invited flak on social media, has prompted Delhi Police to take suo-motu cognizance and start investigation into the matter. The video, apparently shot in Connaught Place area, was uploaded by the youth through his YouTube channel — ‘The Crazy Sumit’ — where he could be seen kissing girls randomly on the streets and then running away.

“The video has come to Delhi Police’s notice through media. We have started initial technical inquiry. The obscene video is available on Facebook and YouTube and we are probing this,” JCP (southwest) Dependra Pathak said.

The video has been taken down after widespread criticism on social media. Police said technical aspects such as details of service providers and criminal liability are being examined by Delhi Police’s cyber cell.

“We are in touch with internet service providers. We are also looking for complaints filed by the women who were seen in the video. This is a criminal offence and this kind of perversion on social media is used in the name of getting likes, online publicity and maybe even some money is involved in it,” said the DCP. Police said the youth who made the video has been active on YouTube since 2015 and keeps posting “prank” videos. Following the backlash on social media over his “kissing and running” video, he has issued an apology through another video post. “I really apologise and I am really sorry. I did not intend to hurt anyone…I promise that in future there won’t be any such content which would disrespect someone,” he said in the apology video.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal slammed the “prank” video on her Twitter handle. “It’s perversion not humour. FIR shud be filed and strict action taken by police. His apology is of no consequence for it’s act of violence (sic),” Maliwal tweeted.