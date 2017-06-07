Youths need skill training, mere degrees won’t ensure jobs: Narendra SinghTomar

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (File Photo) Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (File Photo)

Informing that 15 lakh youths who underwent skill training by the government have become self-employed, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said mere degrees and diplomas will not ensure jobs. Providing job opportunities to the country’s huge youth population is a major challenge and the government is working towards that goal, he said at the fourth Rural Self Employment and Training Institutes(RSETI) Diwas in New Delhi.

Referring to the government’s several poverty alleviation interventions through creation of livelihood opportunities, the minister for rural development said his department is involved in providing skill training to rural youth so that they can be self-employed.

More than 22 lakh youths have been trained in various RSETIs. Of them, 15 lakh have so far become self-employed, Tomar said.

He lauded the role of the banks in supporting the efforts of training rural youths and in credit disbursal for creating self-employment opportunities, and appealed them to be proactive and liberal while considering the loan applications of RSETI-trained youths.

Opening of around 28 crore new bank accounts in merely one-and-half-year under the Jan-Dhan scheme points to the resolve of the NDA government in financial inclusion and empowerment of the rural poor, the minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar said a real change is happening in India for financial empowerment of the rural people.

He also appealed to the banks who have sponsored RSETIs in their districts to develop these as ‘Centres of Excellence’ in the field of entrepreneurship development.

