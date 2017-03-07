Youths can make India superpower: Varun Gandhi

Varun Gandhi. (Source: File Photo) Varun Gandhi. (Source: File Photo)

India has the potential to become a superpower in the near future as the nation has the maximum number of youths in the world, MP Varun Gandhi said on Tuesday.

Interacting with the students and staff of Desh Bhagat University on the topic ‘Rashtriya Nav Nirman Ke Liye Nayi Soch’ at Mandi Gobindgarh near here, he said youths are the backbone of the country and they have the potential to take it to the pinnacle and keep the nation there “till eternity”.

Watch What Else Is making News

The MP also asserted that the youths should focus not only on fulfilling their personal dreams but should also work for the betterment of the society and development of the nation.

It is a time for innovation, smart technology and latest techniques. The paramount responsibility of the students would be to contribute in making our country strong, university chancellor Dr Zora Singh said.

To create awareness about environmental protection, Gandhi planted camphor plant at the campus.