Youth thrashed in Muzaffarnagar, paraded naked by girl’s family

A 22-year-old backward caste youth was allegedly thrashed and paraded naked by the family members of his alleged girlfriend — a Dalit — after he was found with her in a restaurant in Muzaffarnagar, police said Thursday. Following the alleged incident, counter cases were registered by both the families that led to the arrests of the youth and the girl’s father, Virpal, SHO Anil Kapervan told PTI.

The SHO said that Akash alias Aryan was spotted with the girl in the restaurant in Aryapuri locality by the woman’s family who allegedly thrashed and paraded Akash naked for over a kilometre on road till the district hospital Wednesday evening. The girl’s family resides in the hospital compound as her father works as a ward boy there.

A minor clash also took place outside the hospital between the family members of the youth and the girl, the SHO said. On Akash’s complaint, the girl’s father was arrested and a case has been registered against several persons, the SHO said. Akash too, however, was arrested after Virpal filed a cross-complaint citing harassment of his daughter by Akash. Further investigations are on, the SHO added.

