Youth stabbed to death with a pair of scissors by barber

A PCR call was received on Sunday at 1.30 PM saying that a man had been stabbed by a pair of scissors and he was critical.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:January 30, 2017 12:07 am

A 20-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death at a barber shop over the usage of a comb in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area, police said on Sunday. A PCR call was received on Sunday at 1.30 PM saying that a man had been stabbed by a pair of scissors and he was critical, said a senior police officer.

During inquiry, it was found that the accused brothers Raghubir Thakur (25), and Navami Thakur (30), had a scuffle with deceased Pawan in their shop over the usage of a comb. The matter aggravated and Raghubir caught Pawan by hairs and Navami stabbed him with a pair of scissors, police added.

Pawan was rushed to the Apollo Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Both the accused have been detained and are being interrogated, police added.

