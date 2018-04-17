Youth stabbed to death, angry locals block road in Bihar

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Monu Kumar, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Pakribarawan, Prakash Singh, said. (Representational) The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Monu Kumar, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Pakribarawan, Prakash Singh, said. (Representational)

A youth was killed and another injured after unidentified miscreants stabbed them in Bihar’s Nawda district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened on the premises of closed sugar mill under the jurisdiction of Warsaliganj police station, the police said. Angry locals and traders, protesting the incident, staged a road blockade at Warsaliganj Thana More with the youth’s body, a police officer said, adding that it led to a traffic snarl since the road connects NH 31 and other places to Warsaliganj.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Monu Kumar, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Pakribarawan, Prakash Singh, said. Three unidentified persons had asked Monu Kumar and another youth to come to the sugar mill and meet them there.

When Monu reached there, they stabbed him in the neck and stomach, the DSP said, adding that the other youth had put up a resistance when he was attacked and therefore he managed to escape with minor injuries. The miscreants fled the scene when the injured youth raised an alarm, the DSP said, adding that the injured youth has been admitted to Nawada Sadar Hospital.

An investigation has been initiated, a police officer said. Officers were trying to speak to the injured youth to find out why they had responded to phone calls from unknown persons, police sources said. The road blockade that started at 9am was on till last reports came in.

