Youth running to save himself from attackers run over by lorry

A petty quarrel between a panshop owner and a youth over tendering change for buying a cigarette cost the latter his life as he was run over by a lorry while escaping from aides of the panwala who chased him following the tiff in Hayath Nagar at Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred last night when V Rajesh, a catering firm employee, had gone to the pan shop for buying a cigarette.

“He offered a note of Rs 100 for the cigarette which costs Rs 14 to the panshop owner Nadeem. However, Nadeem asked him to tender change after which Rajesh paid him Rs 10 saying he does not have Rs 4, ensuing a heated argument,” said Hayath Nagar police station Inspector J Narender Goud.

He said Nadeem called his friends and after seeing them Rajesh fled to other side of the road.

“But, Nadeem and four others chased and caught him and took him to the shop where they beat him up,” the inspector said citing CCTV footage.

Rajesh again managed to escape but they chased him and while he was crossing the road he was hit by an unknown lorry resulting in his death.

“Initially, it was believed that it was a hit-and-run case. However, after we verified CCTV footage and found that Nadeem and four others had beaten up Rajesh. Rajesh died on the spot after being hit by the lorry,” the officer said.

Police registered a case on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Nadeem and four others and took them into custody. Further probe is on.