Youth of India want to find solutions to nation’s problems: PM Modi at Smart India Hackathon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed over 10,000 aspiring innovators from the country through video conferencing at ‘Smart India Hackathon’. Addressing the event organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development to boost innovative thinking among young students, the prime minister stressed that there is a need to “innovative more”. The PM also said the students need to use technology more. ” There is a need to use technology more and innovate more. We live in a technology driven era,” he said.

PM Modi also asked students to embrace the challenge of accepting newer technologies and said that they must not lose morale after facing setbacks while innovating new things. “When you are innovating you may face setbacks but do not let those setbacks lower your morale or dampen your spirits,” he said.

Describing the new age as “era of ‘Internet of Things’, PM Modi said that technologies and innovation can be used to power changes. “Technology and innovation are powering so many changes. Things like floppies, tape recorders and walkmen have become part of history now,” he said.

Modi praised the youth population of the country and said they want to find solutions to the problems in the country. “Today, the youngsters of India want to be job creators… They want results that are quick and credible,” he said. PM Modi also expressed confidence that the efforts of the youngsters in the country will get fruitful results.

Talking about greater participation from people in the country, PM Modi said that the true essence of democracy is ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (People’s participation). “Together we will solve all the issues that are affecting the nation. This will be done through ‘Jan Bhagidari’,” PM Modi said.

In order to engage the youth in coming up with digital solutions to common problems, the All India Council for Technical Education under the aegis of HRD ministry launched this hackathon. Twenty-nine departments under various ministries presented 598 problem statements for which they don’t have digital solutions and due to which there has been inefficiency, revenue loss and corruption.

