Youth leader hacked in Kerala: Congress mounts protest

Four days into the murder of Youth Congress worker in Kannur, Congress on Friday raised serious allegations against the ruling CPI (M).

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib was murdered by goons, who had been released from jail on parole. He said 19 convicts have been given parole en bloc two weeks before the Youth Congress leader was hacked to death. They included Kodi Suni alias Sunil Kumar, the prime accused in the murder of CPI (M) rebel T P Chandrasekharan. There had been a conspiracy in the jail to kill Shuhaib, said Chennithala.

Earlier, the killed youth’s family had stated that when Shuhaib was remanded in judicial custody in a case pertaining to a political clash, he had faced threat from CPI (M) workers lodged in the same jail.

As the four-member gang that hacked Shuhaib to death is yet to be identified, protest is mounting against police. Although the police had stated in the FIR that CPI (M) men were behind the murder, they are yet to nab the culprits behind the crime.

Kannur SP G Siva Vikram said there is progress in the investigation. “No lapse on the part of the probe team. Investigation is focused on finding out the culprits,’’ he said.

Senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran on Saturday said he would sit on a 48-hour-long hunger strike, starting Monday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s silence over the killing in his home district has come under sharp criticism against the backdrop of his defending the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi in Malayalam film “Our Adaar Love.’’ Reacting to the allegation that the song had insulted the Prophet, Vijayan had stated intolerance would not be allowed, be it from any quarters.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy said Vijayan’s silence on the killing is frightening. “It is surprising that a Chief Minister who instantly reacts to a film song, is maintaining silence on the killing. He should quit the home portfolio,’’ said Chandy.

Young Congress legislator V T Balram and film professional Joy Mathew have blamed Vijayan for his “double-standard’’ in the issue. “The chief minister who speaks ostentatiously about the film song and warns against intolerance, should have first reacted on the Kannur killing. There should have been cultural leaders courageous enough to ask Vijayan to react on the killing, instead of the film song, ‘’ he said.

