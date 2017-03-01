Youth kills friend in drunken brawl in Coimbatore

A 25-year old man allegedly murdered his friend following a drunken brawl in his house in Coimbatore, police said.

Manoj allegedly hit his friend, a 33-year old construction worker, with a grinder stone in his house last night, killing him, police said adding he was arrested this morning.

The murder came to light when police on routine patrol questioned Manoj after spotting him pushing his motorcycle in a suspicious manner around 2 AM.

Police recovered the body of the friend, registered a case and arrested Manoj.