Youth injured in clashes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kangan dies

A youth, who was injured during clashes between protesters and security forces in Kangan area of Ganderbal district Monday, died at a hospital here on Tuesday, officials said. Gowhar Ahmad Rather, a resident of Kangan in Ganderbal, had been admitted to SKIMS hospital here with critical head injury, the officials said.

“Rather, who was on a ventilator since yesterday, breathed his last this afternoon,” a police official was quoted as saying by PTI. The deceased was injured during clashes between protesters and security forces in Kangan area on Monday evening. While the locals alleged that he had sustained pellet injuries after being shot at by security forces, a police spokesman said Rather suffered critical injuries after he fell into a drain.

“A group of miscreants had gathered in Kangan market to pelt stones and disturb law-and-order in the area. A police party reached the spot, on seeing which, the miscreants started running, during which the boy fell down and injured his head on the edge of the drain,” a police spokesman said.

“Reports regarding bullet injury are completely false since no bullet was fired on the spot,” he said.

