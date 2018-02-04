Youth held in Noida for ‘murdering’ 2 women in Bulandshahr

Ankur Kumar allegedly committed the murders after his attempts to convince one of the cousins, a 23-year-old woman, to marry him failed. (Picture for representational purpose) Ankur Kumar allegedly committed the murders after his attempts to convince one of the cousins, a 23-year-old woman, to marry him failed. (Picture for representational purpose)

Two days after the burnt bodies of two cousins were found at their residence in a Bulandshahr village, a 24-year-old B.Tech graduate was arrested on Saturday, police said.

Ankur Kumar allegedly committed the murders after his attempts to convince one of the cousins, a 23-year-old woman, to marry him failed.

“He had been working in Dubai for some months. He had moved back and was preparing for competitive examinations here, and claims to have cracked the preliminary examination for the civil services. He met the 23-year-old in 2014 and they were friends since then. He wanted to get married to her but she insisted they would marry only if the families agreed. There was an argument on Thursday afternoon, following which he murdered the two cousins,” said Bulandshahr SP Pramod Kumar Tiwari.

“Investigation revealed that Ankur reached the house around 10.30-11 am on Thursday. They had lunch. When they had an argument, he took out a wire which was kept on his motorcycle and strangulated the 23-year-old. Her 22-year-old cousin was watching TV in the other room. In order to ensure that there were no witnesses, he strangulated her too. Then he took out petrol from his motorcycle and tried to burn the bodies,” Tiwari said.

The two cousins were alone at home as other residents of the house had gone to Delhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App