Youth held for raping 7-month-old in Alwar: Cops

Alwar Police have arrested a 19-year-old for raping a seven-month-old girl, officials said on Thursday. “We have arrested Pintu Joshi, 19, son of Sohanlal, for raping a seven-month-old child on Wednesday,” said Prahlad Sahay, Station House Officer of Laxmangarh police station. The girl’s condition is critical, according to her family.

In a complaint to the police, the girl’s father said that he was away from home while his seven-month-old daughter was with his sister-in-law, who is blind. He said that his wife and mother had left home to bring water.

“When I returned home in the evening, only my sister-in-law was at home. When I asked her about my daughter, she told me that our neighbour Pintu had taken her away half-an-hour ago — around 6 pm — and hadn’t returned since,” the infant’s father said, adding that they started looking for her.

“The child was found crying in a football field, which is about a kilometre away from our home. Pintu had raped her and she was found bleeding and remains critical,” he said.

Dr Mahesh Sharma, pediatrician at Geeta Nand government hospital, said, “We had shifted the infant to gynaecology ward. According to the doctors, she is out of danger and may be discharged soon.”

The girl’s father said that Pintu hid inside a neighbour’s home in the village. “Suresh Chandra Joshi had hidden Pintu at his home. However, when we informed the police that he is hiding at Suresh’s place, Suresh made him run away,” the father said.

Considering the heinousness of the crime, Alwar SP Rahul Prakash directed Additional SP (Rural) Mool Singh Rana and Laxmangarh Circle Officer Sanjana Saini to pursue the case, following which Pintu was apprehended “with the help of locals,” police said.

Pintu has been booked under IPC Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 A (Procuration of minor girl), 376 (rape), as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He will be presented in court on Friday.

