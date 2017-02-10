Four youths held, 340 prohibited injections seized

FOUR YOUTHS were arrested and a total of 340 prohibited injections, which cannot be sold without the prescription of physician, were recovered from their possession at Burail village in Sector 45 on Thursday. The accused were identified as Vijay Dass alias Mohan, Ravi, Rinku of Burail and Sukhjinder Singh of Sector 19. The recovered injections were of Buprenorphine Omegesic drug.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Police sources said Vijay and Ravi had been sent to judicial custody while the other two were in police custody. Sub-Inspector Shiv Charan, incharge of Burail police post, said the interrogation of the accused revealed that they had brought the injections from Ambala and supplied them among college-going students and in slum areas of Chandigarh and neighbouring cities.

Police sources said the accused were themselves addicts and for earning money, they had started selling the drugs. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station. Sources said initially, Vijay and Ravi were arrested and on the basis of their disclosures, the other two — Rinku and Sukhjinder — were arrested.