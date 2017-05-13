Youth Congress activists show black flags to Devendra Fadnavis in Osmanabad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Youth Congress activists today showed black flags to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his visit here to protest the state BJP president’s controversial remarks against farmers. Fadnavis was in Osmanabad in Marathwada region to inspect the work under Jalyukta Shivar Yojana, the state government’s flagship water conversation programme, and various development works in the district.

When he arrived in Pardi village, Youth Congress workers assembled there waived black flags at the CM to protest the remarks of state BJP president Raosaheb Danve. Danve reportedly said in Jalna earlier this week that the Fadnavis-led government had taken a slew of steps to tackle farm crisis, especially the row over procurement of tur dal, but farmers were still crying.

During their black flag demonstration, the Youth Congress workers also demanded waiver of farm loans taken by agriculturists. Police resorted to cane charge to disperse the protesters, who were led by district Youth Congress president Umesh Raje Nimbalkar.

Nimbalkar and five other members of the Youth Congress were detained, a police official said. Meanwhile, Opposition Congress slammed the BJP-led government over the police against against its workers.

In a statement in Mumbai, Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan said it reflected the “dictatorial attitude” of the Fadnavis government. Chavan claimed the police in Jalna had put children of farmers in jail for protesting against Danve’s comments. “This is undeclared emergency where the police force is used to quell a democratic protest.”

“This is nothing but an attempt to silence those speaking against the BJP and its government,” the former chief minister said. Former minister and Congress MLA Madhukar Chavan also criticised the BJP-led government over the police action.

