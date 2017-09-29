Youth Cong activists climb gate of J&K Dy CM Nirmal Singh’s home

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh. Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh.

In what may be termed a security lapse, over 50 Youth Congress activists on Thursday climbed the entry gate of Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh’s official residence. The activists were protesting against the police lathicharge on the students of Banaras Hindu University and the failure of the state government to declare a public holiday on the birth anniversary of the last Dogra ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh.

Led by Youth Congress state president Pranav Shagotra, the protesters on Wednesday announced their plan to gherao Singh’s residence. In view of the plan, police were deployed on the road outside the state guest house near Singh’s official residence.

The activists gathered outside the state guest house at 11.30 am and started banging the door of Singh’s residence, before police personnel could respond to the situation, with some managing to climb the gate.

Policemen tried to push away the protesters, who later held a sit-in on the road outside.

Shagotra criticised the lathicharge on girl students on the BHU campus, saying the BJP-led government at the Centre was curbing dissent through strong arm tactics.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App