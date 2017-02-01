Youth commits suicide

A 21-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his room at Agahpur village in the district, police said on Tuesday. (Representational Image) A 21-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his room at Agahpur village in the district, police said on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

A 21-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his room at Agahpur village in the district, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Monu, resident of Bulandshahar. His body was found hanging in the room, said police inspector Bijendra Bhadana.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

He was living in the village on rent. Last night he had some altercation with his brother, Bhadana said. Meanwhile, in Greater Noida, a man’s burnt body was found in Chhapraula village. The deceased was identified as Subhash (40).

Police suspect he might have committed suicide.

Subhash was working at dhaba and since last two months he was living here. He was suffering from paralysis and had not moved out of his room since last few days.

“Prima facie it appears that due to illness he committed suicide,” Badalpur police station incharge Ananddev Mishra said.

But investigation was being done from all possible angles, he added.