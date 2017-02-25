Youth booked for comments against RSS

In March 2014, a case was filed against the Congress scion for remarks made in his speech in Bhiwandi. (Photo for representational purpose) In March 2014, a case was filed against the Congress scion for remarks made in his speech in Bhiwandi. (Photo for representational purpose)

A youth was booked on Saturday for allegedly making “derogatory comments” against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Facebook. A delegation of BJP workers Saturday submitted a memorandum demanding registration of a case against the accused, in-charge Kotwali city R N Verma said. “Derogatory comments have been made against RSS involving freedom fighters and revolutionaries. On the complaint of RSS worker Abhinav Mishra, an FIR has been lodged,” he said. BJP and RSS workers also staged a protest demonstration in this regard. One of the most high profile cases of a person being booked for comments against the RSS was that of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

In March 2014, a case was filed against the Congress scion for remarks made in his speech in Bhiwandi, where he had allegedly said, “The RSS people had killed (Mahatma) Gandhi.”

Rahul Gandhi was granted bail in the case on November 16 last year.

In June 2014, another youth was arrested for posting ‘hate’ massages on social media against the right-wing outfit. The 21-year-old belonged to Kilakari, Tamil Nadu.

Mohamed Aslam, in a message on Facebook, has said that RSS volunteers were trying to convert Muslim women and that their activities has increased in his district.

The complaint against Aslam was made by one P Munithurai, a van driver ferrying school children. Aslam, in his post, also warned women not to utilise Munithurai’s van.

There was no link found between Munithurai and the RSS, or any other communal outfit.

