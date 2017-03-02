Youth hurls shoe at Gujarat home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja

Pradeepsinh Jadeja (C) (Source: File) Pradeepsinh Jadeja (C) (Source: File)

A youth, who claimed to be a state government employee, hurled shoes at Gujarat home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja when he was addressing the media outside the main door of the Gujarat legislative assembly complex in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

The youth in this 30s was identified as Gopalbhai Italia. The incident happened when Jadeja had stepped out of the assembly to address media persons. Midway in his speech, the youth dressed in checked red shirt and jeans hurled the leather shoes he was wearing.

The minister was startled when the first shoe hit the podium in front of him. When Italia hurled the second shoe at Jadeja, he managed to duck. The security persons who were manning the string of metal detectors at the gate, caught him from behind, preventing him from approaching the minister.

While the minister continued his address, the youth was taken aside and questioned.

Police later said that the youth appeared unstable and was perhaps the same individual who had made viral on social media an audio clip of his interaction with a senior BJP leader in Gujarat.

