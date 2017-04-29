Your minister behind false cases, it’s my right to see lawyers: Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s impressive “parivartan rally” where the PM took a swipe at him for alleged corruption, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh blamed Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for his current troubles with the ED and CBI, which have filed cases against him. In Una on a two-day tour to attend Haroli festival, the CM said he was within his rights to seek legal opinion on the cases pending against him. The PM, during his speech at the Ridge, had taken a dig at the CM for spending more time with his lawyers instead of paying attention to the state’s governance and development.

Asked to respond to Modi’s remarks, Virbhadra said on Friday, “Does not the Prime Minister know that one of his ministers (not naming Arun Jaitley) is behind filing of all false and baseless cases against me. “Isn’t it my right to see the lawyers who have to defend me in courts.”

Earlier, when he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi for questioning,Virbhadra Singh had alleged political vendetta and accused state BJP leaders Prem Kumar Dhumal and Anurag Thakur of plotting with Arun Jaitley to fabricate cases against him.

