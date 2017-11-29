Youngest participant: 13-year-old who makes apps

Hamish Finlayson Hamish Finlayson

The youngest participant in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 is a 13-year-old Australian. Suffering from autism, Hamish Finlayson from Townsville in Queensland decided to make a mobile app based on his day-to-day experiences so that others like him could benefit from it.

“I developed the first interactive app on autism spectrum disorder and on how to handle it when I was 11. The app gives tips and important information to those who suffer from autism. I developed four other apps on environment and protection of seas and stopping the use of plastic. My sixth app is a game,” he says.

Growing up on the sea shore, he says he loves the ocean and turtles, and is interested in environment protection. His father Graham Finlayson, accompanying Hamish, says his son was a genius in coding since the age of 8.

