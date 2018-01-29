Bhopal: Young doctor injured by parcel bomb meant for father succumbs

A doctor who suffured critical injuries in the explosion of a parcel bomb meant for his father, succumbed at a hospital in Bhopal on Sunday. Ritesh Dixit, 26, was to get engaged on Sunday.

Ritesh was the son of K K Dixit, senior superintendent with the postal department at Sagar. A parcel reached Dixit’s office on January 23, from where it was sent to his home in Makronia in Sagar on Wednesday. Dixit, who was out for most of Wednesday, did not open the parcel.

On Thursday, while he was about to leave for the hospital, Ritesh spotted the parcel. At the time, he was on the second floor of their home, while Dixit was on the third. On unpacking the parcel, he found an FM radio. As soon as he plugged it in, the radio exploded, injuring him seriously. An uncle and a servant sustained injuries too. Later, Ritesh was referred to a hospital in Bhopal.

Police later found that the name and address of the sender on the parcel were fake. Probe revealed that it was allegedly sent by Ashish Sahu, a contractual contractual employee with the postal department who was sacked on charges of embezzlement, to take revenge against Dixit.

Sahu had been accused of embezzling nearly Rs 38 lakh meant for 120 beneficiaries of postal department and a complaint had been lodged against him. Sahu’s immediate seniors made him deposit Rs 3.5 lakh, which he reportedly raised after selling a piece of land. Sahu told police that he nursed a grudge against the postal superintendent and thought he had been made a scapegoat. Sahu, whose monthly salary was Rs 8,500, told police he was not sure what feedback his seniors gave to the senior superintendent, but he wanted to take revenge because he lost his job, land and money.

Police have also arrested Rajesh Patel and Moolchand Lohar, who worked as labourers at Sahu’s under construction house, for allegedly booking the parcel to be delivered to K K Dixit.

Sagar SP Satyendra Shukla told The Indian Express that after Ritesh’s death, IPC sections 302 (murder) 120-B (conspiracy) will also be invoked in the case against the trio.

He said police were also looking for the person who supplied gelatin sticks to Sahu, who has claimed that he learnt to assemble a bomb through Google.

