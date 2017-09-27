You will never repent if you give Vikramaditya a chance: Virbhadra Singh

Virbhadra Singh also told the gathering that he would always be available for them even if Vikramaditya was nominated. (File photo) Virbhadra Singh also told the gathering that he would always be available for them even if Vikramaditya was nominated. (File photo)

Indicating that Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress president Vikramaditya Singh was likely to make his poll ‘debut’ from Shimla (Rural) constituency, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh Tuesday virtually declared him his political successor in the constituency, which he had won by a record margin of 20,000 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

“You will never repent if you give a chance to Vikramaditya Singh. He is young but in terms of political maturity, he can beat many who are much elder to him. He (Vikramaditya) is fully capable of serving the people. You have seen him working hard and taking everyone along,” the CM declared at a ‘maha sammelan’ – a gathering of his loyalists as well as Vikramaditya’s supporters from Shimla (Rural).

Virbhadra’s appeal came even as a unanimous resolution was taken up asking the party to give ticket to Vikramaditya for the next Assembly polls as he was the “most suitable and winnable” candidate after the CM.

Virbhadra also told the gathering that he would always be available for them even if Vikramaditya was nominated.

“I will be happy if you accept him and get him elected,” he said. Talking to mediapersons later, Virbhadra, however, pointed out that the final decision on giving ticket rests with the party high command.

Addressing the gathering, he said the ‘maha-sammalen’ was convened to prepare a strategy for the upcoming polls.

