You will have enough occasions to do politics: BJP to Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Source: PTI Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Source: PTI Photo)

The BJP on Tuesday asked Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi to “rise to the occasion” and not do politics over the Amarnath terror strike after he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the “grave and unacceptable security lapse”. “You (Rahul Gandhi) will have enough occasions to do politics but please rise to the occasion today. You represent a party which has a long tradition. “I will wish him to look into the pages of history of his own party and how there have been unanimity on these occasions,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. He said the Modi government’s resolve is firm and the terrorists responsible for the attack will be brought to book.

“Today is the occasion when the country needs to speak in one voice,” he said, adding that the entire nation is “rising in revolt” against the attack.

In a series of tweets following last night’s attack, Gandhi had said, “This is a grave and unacceptable security lapse. The PM needs to accept responsibility and never allow it to happen again… India will never be intimidated by these terrorist cowards.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App