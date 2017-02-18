You tore my shirt and insulted me: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal to DMK MLAs

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker heckled by DMK MLAs inside the House. Videograb Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker heckled by DMK MLAs inside the House. Videograb

The protesting DMK MLAs manhandled Speaker P Dhanapal during the Assembly proceedings in Tamil Nadu on Saturday prompting him to adjourn the House till 3 pm. “You tore my shirt and insulted me, I am doing my work abiding law,” news agency ANI quoted P Dhanapal as saying. The opposition MLAs were demanding a secret ballot for the trust vote to be conducted in a ‘free and fair’ manner to prove E Palaniswami’s majority. MK Stalin, a member of DMK and Leader of Opposition in the House, also urged the Speaker to postpone the proceedings. P Dhanapal rejected both the demands.

In video footage aired on Jaya TV showing visuals from inside the Assembly, DMK MLAs are seen pulling the Speaker’s shirt as they try to stop him from leaving the House. The Speaker was safely escorted outside the House by marshals on duty.

#WATCH DMK MLAs scuffle with TN Assembly speaker, protesting DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam sat on speaker chair #floortest (Jaya TV) pic.twitter.com/CkMQY9FfQx — ANI (@ANI_news) February 18, 2017

A special Assembly session was called on Saturday after Palaniswami was sworn-in as state chief minister on Thursday followed by VK Sasikala’s conviction by Supreme Court in the Disproportionate Assets case. Palaniswami’s claim to the CM position is challenged by O Panneerselvam who was given the position immediately after J Jalalaythaa’s demise on December 5 last year.

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao had given 15-day period to Palaniswami to prove his majority in the House. On Saturday, as the protest inside Assembly turned violent, the Speaker adjourned the House twice. The House proceedings remained suspended till 3 pm at the time of publishing this story.

