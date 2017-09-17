You question us from US, give details of what Congress did in 50 years: Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi

Shah was addressing a gathering called ‘Gareeb Kalyan Mela’ where more than 46,000 beneficiaries were handed out cheques worth Rs 340 crore. PTI Photo Shah was addressing a gathering called ‘Gareeb Kalyan Mela’ where more than 46,000 beneficiaries were handed out cheques worth Rs 340 crore. PTI Photo

BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday lauded steps taken by the Jharkhand government to develop the state while questioning Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over the legacy of governance left behind by the party after Independence. Shah was addressing a gathering called ‘Gareeb Kalyan Mela’ where more than 46,000 beneficiaries were handed out cheques worth Rs 340 crore on the occasion of the state government completing 1,000 days in power. He said the BJP was approaching people on ground to inform them of efforts made by the party’s governments at the Centre and states.

“Rahul baba aap America jaa ke poochhte ho ki humne kya kiya hai; humne to Jharkhand ko dee jaane waalee madad lagbhag teen guna kar diya hai…aapki chaar peedhiyaan, 50 saalon ke shasan ka hisab de do (Mr Rahul, you go to America and ask what we have done. We have almost trebled the help given to Jharkhand. Provide details of what was done by your four generations and your party’s 50 years in power),” Shah said, asking the gathering whether they would ask Rahul the same questions if he visits Jharkhand.

At a press conference earlier at the state BJP office, Shah said he had stopped commenting on Rahul’s remarks. “I don’t comment on his statements,” Shah said on being asked about Rahul’s US speech.

Shah said the BJP would inform the people about the performance of its governments, be it at the Centre or states. “In the past, observing 1,000 days of government would have meant eulogising the Chief Minister. But here, we are organising a series of such melas to take the benefits to the people,” he said.

Shah told the gathering that the Centre had launched nearly 106 schemes in the last three years for the poor, asking people to clap if they felt enough was being done. Reading from a list, the BJP chief stopped at “only the 15th” scheme as people began clapping. He asserted that the Raghubar Das government was doing well, considering the legacy he inherited when he came to power.

On the opposition by Christian organisations who have urged the Prime Minister to remove Das after the state government came up with an “anti-conversion Bill”, Shah said, “It is up to them to express their opinion. One can’t say anything on it. As far as the CM is concerned, it is the people who choose him.”

