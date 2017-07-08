You need jugaad to run government: Murli Manohar Joshi to Yogi Adityanath

Murli Manohar Joshi (File) Murli Manohar Joshi (File)

Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Friday told Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that he would need “jugaad” to run his government effectively. “Sarkar chalani hai to jugaad karna padega. (If you have to run the government, you have to manage). I do not know how much of it (jugaad) you will be able to use but you will have to use it to find immediate solutions. It is required in politics,” he said. Joshi, who was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan this year, was speaking at a function held in Raj Bhavan in the state capital where he was felicitated by Governor Ram Naik.

The governor also felicitated four other Padma recipients — Devi Prasad Dwivedi, Krishna Ram Chaudhary, Harihar Kripalu Tripathi and Madan Madhav Godbole. Naik gave a shawl and a book — Tress of Uttar Pradesh —to all these awardees during the felicitation. Joshi said that no special facilities come along with Padma awards, but it gives mental satisfaction. He further said that there are others in the country who deserve the award.

The senior leader also said that he has very little time left. “Though my guidance is sought (by the UP government), I have very little time left,” he said. Meanwhile, Adityanath said that, as per the suggestion of the governor, the state government has decided to mark the day of establishment of Uttar Pradesh on January 24 next year in a grand manner.

The government has decided to felicitate personalities hailing from the state, who have made a mark in their respective fields, Adityanath said. “We will try to a give new identity to the state,” he added.

