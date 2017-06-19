‘You live in India but sing praises of Pakistan’: Shia cleric lashes out at Kashmiri separatist Mirwaiz Farooq

Shia cleric Yasoob Abbas. ANI photo Shia cleric Yasoob Abbas. ANI photo

Shia cleric Yasoob Abbas on Monday lashed out at Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Farooq after the latter congratulated Pakistan’s cricket team for their win against India in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday. “Rehte Hindustan mein ho, marna, dafnana Hindustan ki zameen mein hona hai aur geet Pakistan ke ga rahe ho? (You live in India. You will die and be buried in Indian soil but you sing praises of Pakistan?),” Abbas was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Farooq, after Pakistan’s victory, had taken to Twitter and said: “Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team Pakistan.”

Senior Indian cricket player Gautam Gambhir also took umbrage at Farooq’s remarks and tweeted: “A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don’t u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing.”

Farooq had also congratulated the Pakistani cricket team after it beat England to enter the Champions Trophy final.

The Pakistani team defeated India by 180 runs at the Oval cricket ground in England. They put up a target of 339 runs and the India team was all out for 158 runs. This is also the highest score made by any team in the Champions Trophy tournament so far.

