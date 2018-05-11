‘You have been duped’: Congress to tell voters in MP ahead of polls

“Aap to thaga gaye (you have been duped)” is going to be the Congress’s slogan ahead of the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. “You have to repeatedly tell people ‘you have been duped’,” Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath told the office-bearers of Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Seva Dal who came to Bhopal from districts across the state on Thursday.

“Kamal Nath’s future is not at stake. What’s at stake is your and the state’s future,” the Chhindwara MP told Youth Congress workers, asking them to repeat “Aap to thaga gaye” to everyone they meet. “To do everything that it takes to win the elections, it’s necessary to answer the BJP in its own language,’’ he said, asking the workers to light an ideological fire as the state is ready for change.

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a campaign focussing on Nath’s age. Over the last two days, BJP leaders, including ministers, have referred to the Congress leader’s age. “He is old and won’t be able to take on Shivraj Singh Chouhan,’’ said Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya, who at 71 is as old as Nath.

