You don’t have guts to defeat BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Amit Shah tells Rahul Gandhi

BJP president Amit Shah. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files) BJP president Amit Shah. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files)

BJP chief Amit Shah Friday ridiculed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said it was “impossible to defeat the BJP in Madhya Pradesh”. “You don’t have the guts to defeat the BJP in MP,’’ he said, while responding to Rahul’s claim that the Congress would outmuscle the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. Shah virtually launched the party’s poll campaign for the Assembly elections, due later next year, at a rally in Bhopal. He called upon workers to do their best so that “those who watch election results on TV get a heart attack.’’ Shah described the MP polls as one between “corporates and kisans” with Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath pitted against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He also praised the work done by Chouhan in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App