You can win elections on ads, fake promises but not war: Shiv Sena to BJP

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday once again took a potshot at the BJP-led government and its penchant for publicising its achievements through advertisements, claiming that ads and “fake promises” may help the party win elections, but not wars.

“The challenges posed by China and Pakistan have increased. At our end we do not have adequate ammunition required for a war. What has this government done for the past three years? We tell China that India is not what it was in 1962. We need to think over what we are saying. You can win elections on advertisements and fake promises but you will not be able to win a war this way,” Thackeray said in an interview given to his party mouthpiece Saamana. The three-part interview — its concluding part was released on Tuesday — is an annual rite of the Sena in which the party chief lays down his opinion on a gamut of issues. In the previous two installments published earlier this week, Thackeray attacked the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also suggested that the claims made by the government need to be evaluated. “We see advertisements of two crore people getting gas connections. Where are these two crore individuals? They claim lakhs got employment. Is that really the case? The truth needs to come out in front of the nation,” Thackeray said. He claimed that the people seemed to be still voting for the BJP in spite of the party failing to fulfill its promises because there was no political alternative to the party in the country at this moment.

