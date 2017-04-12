You are protecting cows but women are suffering atrocities: Jaya Bachchan takes on Centre in RS

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday lashed out at the Central government and said that it was more concerned about protecting the cows while atrocities are being committed against women. “The government must take steps for protection of women aggressively,” Bachchan said in Rajya Sabha.
The House witnessed heated speeches by TMC MPs after BJP youth wing leader from Aligarh, Yogesh Varshney’ announced a bounty of Rs 11 lakh on Mamata Banerjee’s head. Varshney made this announcement after a lathicharge on people in Birbhum who were taking out a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
TMC MP Sugata Roy spoke in Lok Sabha and said that a strong action must be taken against ‘people who try to make provocations of these nature’.
Meanwhile, BJP has distanced itself from Varshney’s comments. “We don’t agree with such remarks. There is anger against Mamataji for her appeasment politics but cannot support violence,” BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
BJP leaders Ananth Kumar and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also reiterated his party’s stand in Lok Sabha condemning the statement made by Varshney.
The police had lathicharged the people in Birbhum because they were taking our a procession even after the permission was denied to them. The incident occurred just days after a armed procession was taken out on Ram Navami which was also attended by West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.
- Apr 12, 2017 at 4:03 pmWhy Jaya was sleeping when women were gangraped under her SP govt in UP?Reply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 3:54 pmWhat does this id()iot lady expect? Because women suffer atrocities, Cows too should suffer? - This article fails to specify what was the provocation for her anti-Cow Statement. -Reply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 3:52 pmThese are two different unrelated issues and just because womens are suffering so don't do cow protection till that suffering is stopped thats what Jaya Bachhan wants to say .The woman suffering is going on for centuries and it is a slow process and evolution has to take place in society and is not an Law and order issue.Jaya never spoke about this when there were serious atrocity cases against women in UP and she was part of Mulayam team.I would have appreciated if Jaya had spoken on some important issues than the same issue which is being talked for centuries.Reply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 3:47 pmVery true. Women are treated as x object. Very sad.Reply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 3:46 pmRespected Jaya Jee, it is well known the olethora of rules and lestilation have been enacted for the welfare and protection of women from various kinds of atrocities whether these may be criminal, Civil, family, family and domestic in nature. The law enforcing across the country are at the forefront to take cognizance against the perpretrators as well as special courts have been ins uted to dispose the cases at the earliest. Unfortunately, though there are legislaton on cruelty of animals and protection of cow, the some states governments governments are not showing interest for protection of cows, rather instigate for opening more slaughter house for profit and other means. Therefore, protection is cows are also important, Further, the the statement for bounty for head of Calcutta CM is condemnable. There are other legal routes to take cognizance against CM for not allowing Ramnaumi celebrations.Reply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 3:46 pmIndians have NEVER reared cows for beef but for milk - irrespective of religion. There are excess bulls, cows that are non-fertile are a burden on farmers. The Indian cows give low milk, and while it is milked, the calf is deprived of its share. When the cow becomes old, it becomes a burden on the farmer and he has no other option but to sell it to the butcher. This amount is a bonus for the poor farmer and irrespective of his desire, he prefers to sell the cow. (Hunger overcomes religion) Despite this fact, very few cows end up under the butcher's knife due to the restrictions and most are left to roam on the streets to find food themselves. They feed on roadside garbage supplemented with some feed by their owners. Many die prematurely from stomachs obstructed by plastic bags. It is TOTALLY IMPOSSIBLE to shelter the useless cows in the so called Gau Shalas. These are run by corrupt and criminal organizations such as VHP. They eat the money and leave the cow to starve.Reply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 3:34 pmShe's worried about aishwarya , she might run awayReply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 3:30 pmJust distanced from the Varshney’s comments? No condemns?Reply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 3:12 pmagreed with madam.. our govt focus is cow and its Pee.....Reply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 2:55 pmThere couldn't be anyone more foolish than her, except her son Abhishek. She foolishes equated women to cows....does protecting one mean not protecting other???Reply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 3:24 pmShe meant governt is giving importance for animal than human. No wonder shrinked brains cannot grasp the real meaning.they are blind and any thing against modi. Can't b tolerated ..real curse manReply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 3:57 pmYou should understand all LIVING BEINGS are equal. Constant consumption of MEAT has so much contaminated your brain that you ignorantly feel more privileged than other LIVING BEING.
