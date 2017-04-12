You are protecting cows but women are suffering atrocities: Jaya Bachchan takes on Centre in RS

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan. ANI photo Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan. ANI photo

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday lashed out at the Central government and said that it was more concerned about protecting the cows while atrocities are being committed against women. “The government must take steps for protection of women aggressively,” Bachchan said in Rajya Sabha.

The House witnessed heated speeches by TMC MPs after BJP youth wing leader from Aligarh, Yogesh Varshney’ announced a bounty of Rs 11 lakh on Mamata Banerjee’s head. Varshney made this announcement after a lathicharge on people in Birbhum who were taking out a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

TMC MP Sugata Roy spoke in Lok Sabha and said that a strong action must be taken against ‘people who try to make provocations of these nature’.

Meanwhile, BJP has distanced itself from Varshney’s comments. “We don’t agree with such remarks. There is anger against Mamataji for her appeasment politics but cannot support violence,” BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

BJP leaders Ananth Kumar and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also reiterated his party’s stand in Lok Sabha condemning the statement made by Varshney.

The police had lathicharged the people in Birbhum because they were taking our a procession even after the permission was denied to them. The incident occurred just days after a armed procession was taken out on Ram Navami which was also attended by West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

