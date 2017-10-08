You are IITians… I’m Tea-ian: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi dedicates newly constructed building of IIT-Gandhinagar to the nation, on Saturday. PTI PM Narendra Modi dedicates newly constructed building of IIT-Gandhinagar to the nation, on Saturday. PTI

Inaugurating the new campus of IIT-Gandhinagar on Saturday evening and launching the Grameen Digital Saksharta Mission, PM Narendra Modi mentioned that it was on the same date, October 7, that he was sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time in 2001. He began his address saying, “You are IIT-ians. I did not have the two I’s… I am only a Tea-ian…chai bechnewala (tea vendor)”.

He added, “Ek zamana tha jab Karl Marx ki philosophy chalti thi duniya mein, log quote karte they Karl Marx ki baaton ko – the haves and the have nots – is divide ke aadhar par unhone apni rajnitik vichardhara ko develop kiya tha. Woh kargar hua ki nahin hua, vidwaan log uski charcha karenge… Sikudte-sikudte woh vichar ab kahin nazar nahin aa raha hai. Naam matra ke board lage pade hain (There was a time when Karl Marx’s philosophy was prevalent in the world, people used to quote Karl Marx – the haves and the have-nots — this political philosophy was developed on this divide. Whether it was successful or not, is a matter of discussion for intellectuals… Shrinking over time, that thinking is not visible anymore… barring a few posters here and there).”

About the Grameen Digital Saksharta Mission, he said, “We have to ensure that there isn’t a digital divide in the country, where some are experts in technology and some are untouchables in the worst manner. This can give rise to a problem in maintaining social harmony.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App