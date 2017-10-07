‘You are IIT-ians, I was a Tea-ian when I was young’: PM Modi at IIT-Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during dedication of a new Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Gandhinagar. (Source: AP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during dedication of a new Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Gandhinagar. (Source: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a gathering of IIT students in Gandhinagar while inaugurating its new campus and spoke about his humble beginning as a tell seller and shed light on his motivation to do his best in each circumstance. “You are IIT-ians, I was a Tea-ian when I was young (I sold tea). On this day, a few years ago, I took oath as CM for the first time. Till then, I had never even been an MLA. I had decided that whatever I will do, I will do to the best of my abilities,” Modi said, evoking laughter from the audience

The Prime Minister also encouraged the students to focus on innovation and not just academics. “Our academics should not be exam driven. The focus should be innovation,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi spoke about digital literacy and bringing all the sectors of society together. He also emphasised that a digitally strong India would bring effective services, tranparency and good governance.

Modi used to sell tea at Vadnagar railway station in Gujarat with his father in his childhood. He became the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 and subsequently became BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate during the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

He also said his government has launched a programme under which one member of each of the 6 crore families living in villages would be made digitally empowered. “In this day and age, we cannot afford to have a digital divide. If some are empowered in technology and some not, this digital divide can create a big problem for social harmony,” he said, adding digital literacy was an important element in ensuring good governance and transparency.

With PTI inputs

