Yogi’s task for officials: 25 medical colleges in 5 years

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked officials to work on developing 25 medical colleges in the state in the next five years as well as establish an AIIMS-like institutes in six regions of the state.

He also directed the setting up of Yoga wellness centres in 40 districts and request the Centre for developing facilities in the other districts. During the presentation by officials of AYUSH Department on Friday, Adityanath said wellness centres will be established in 23 Ayurvedic hospitals, seven Unani hospitals and 12 Homeopathic hospitals.

According to a government spokesperson, he also asked the officials to make arrangements for organising the International Day of Yoga programme in Lucknow by ensuring the participation of 51,000 people.

During the presentation of their schemes and projects by the Medical Education Department on Friday night, Adityanath said the officials should also work on upgrading district hospitals into medical colleges and work on fulfilling the requirement of doctors in government hospitals.

Adityanath said the inauguration of cancer institute at Chak Ganjariya farm near Lucknow despite “incomplete construction” and “without complete preparation and arrangements” is “like playing with the health services”. He said the services being provided by the cancer institute are “subject of inquiry”. The institute was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in December last.

Adityanath also asked officials to hand over the King George’s Medical University’s new trauma centre on Rae Bareli Road to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for “better operation”.

Stressing on the lack of “able doctors” in villages and small towns, Adityanath said the doctors should serve in rural and far-flung areas for two to three years after completing their education.

During the presentation by officials of Child Development and Nutrition Department, Adityanath asked them to prepare the plan of Shabri Sankalp Abhiyan, which was proposed in the BJP’s election manifesto, in next 100 days and start its implementation to fight child malnourishment.

