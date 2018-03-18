Yogi’s is among best BJP govts, UP results not referendum: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah in New Delhi. (Express photo by Oinam Anand/File) BJP President Amit Shah in New Delhi. (Express photo by Oinam Anand/File)

Four days after the BJP lost the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies, party president Amit Shah on Saturday said that the results are not a referendum on the party’s government in the state. Shah said the UP government under Yogi Adityanath is among the best BJP-run state governments.

“The party has taken it (the bypoll results) seriously and will minutely analyse the results,” Shah said in an interview to Zee TV. While Adityanath had blamed “overconfidence” of party workers as one of the factors that led to the defeat, Shah on Saturday said there could be many reasons for the results. The BJP chief said that voter turnout was low and at the same time, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) came together.

On the SP-BSP tie-up, he said the BJP is confident of getting more than 50 per cent votes in UP in the next Lok Sabha elections. Targeting the SP and the BSP, Shah said that understanding the two parties forged before the by-elections for the two seats was for their political survival, and it proved that the BJP is, and will remain, the only dominant political force in the state. Shah said the BJP is ready to take on an SP-BSP alliance if it takes shape before the general elections.

“The Yogi Adityanath government is doing a wonderful job in the state. It is one of the best BJP governments we have. I don’t think the by-election results are a referendum on Yogi’s government,” he said.

Mocking the Congress for celebrating the bypoll results, Shah said it is hilarious that the party whose candidates lost deposit on both seats was in a jubilant mood. Shah also targeted the opposition parties for supporting the YSR Congress and the TDP, the two parties from Andhra Pradesh that are pushing for a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in Parliament. He said, “We are willing to take up a discussion on the issue but the House is not in order. The Opposition is not allowing the House to function. It clearly shows that the Opposition knows it cannot win.”

Taking a dig at the Congress’s attempts to put together an alliance of all like-minded parties against the BJP, Shah welcomed the move and said, “If it happens it will be a good signal for us. It shows that all parties have to come together to take on the Modi government.”

– PTI inputs

