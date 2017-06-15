Yogi to address public meeting in Bihar today

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File) UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth will visit Darbhanga district in Bihar on Thursday, where he will address a public meeting.

The event is a part of various activities the BJP has organised across the country to mark the completion of three years of the Narendra Modi government. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi of the BJP, and party state president Nityanand Rai will also be present at the public meeting. Adityanath will leave for Darbhanga from Gorakhpur on Thursday after inaugurating a yoga training camp .

A PTI report said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday urged Adityanath not to come ‘empty handed’ but implement the liquor ban and 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies.

