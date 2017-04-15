UP 24-hour electricity: Yogi signs ‘power’ pact, says earlier govts faced crises of leadership

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal in Lucknow on Friday. (Express: Vishal Srivastav) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal in Lucknow on Friday. (Express: Vishal Srivastav)

As Uttar Pradesh became the last state to sign the ‘Power for All’ agreement with the Centre on Friday, both Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the previous Akhilesh Yadav government of not implementing central schemes in the state.

Goyal, who arrived in Lucknow to sign the agreement, said that ever since the ‘Ujala’ scheme was launched on May 1, 2015, the Centre had been trying to ensure its proper implementation in Uttar Pradesh, but it could not happen just because the state government wanted to use the chief minister’s photograph on the centrally-funded scheme.

“The previous government got stuck on the issue that till we would allow the use of the chief minister’s photograph, till then, people would not be able to benefit from the scheme. The benefits could not reach the public just because of one photograph,” he claimed.

He added that by 3.30 pm on Friday, 3.3 lakh LED bulbs had already distributed at subsidised rates in UP. “UP would become the first state to take a pledge to install new smart metres… I hope people would not have to study below a streetlight like my father…” Goyal said. He claimed that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Adityanath in UP, the state has got “double engine” for growth.

Adityanath, for his part, blamed the previous governments for making UP ‘Bimaru’. “Bahar jate hain to log thik dhang se baat nahi karte… baar baar yeh baat ati hai ki agar hum log Uttar Pradesh se hain to humari soch sakaratmak nahi hai, hum log vikas nahi chahte hain (When we go outside, people do not speak to us properly… again and again, it is said that if we are from Uttar Pradesh, then our thoughts are not positive and we do not want development),” he said.

He claimed that work which could not be done in the last five 10 or 15 years, have been completed in just one month by his government by using the same officials of the government machinery. “Tantra abhi purana hi hai… leadership ka abhav tha… (The system is still old… there were crises of leadership),” said the CM. He added that his government has set the target of November, 2018 to provide 24-hour electricity to every household in the state.

Praising ‘naitikta’ (morality) of the people, Yogi said: “… The highest level of morality was seen when the people did not criticise the Centre for demonetisation, something which other countries like Venzuela had tried and failed.” On the 150 cardiac ambulances that he had launched on Thursday, Adityanath said the funds for the same was allocated by the Centre in 2014, but “the state government did not use it”. He also pointed out that during his visit to Gorakhpur in September 2015, Piyush Goyal had offered to install solar street lights. The municipal corporation is yet to undertake the project, he said.

Besides signing the ‘Power for All’ agreement, other projects launched on Friday included a toll-free helpline 1912 for power complaints, installation of 10,000 solar pumps as well as distribution of 9 watt LED bulbs for Rs 60, 20 watt LED tubelights for Rs 230 and 50 watt fan at Rs 1,150.

Digital facility for payment of electricity bills in rural areas was also launched. Moreover, surcharge was exempted from pending power bills till March, this year. The scheme would come into effect from April 15. Later in the day, power sub-stations worth over Rs 400 crore were inaugrated from Adityanath’s official residence.

